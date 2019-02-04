× Kent County church and school closed due to flooding

WYOMING, Mich. –A West Michigan school and church is closed Monday due to flooding but officials say the situation could have been much worse.

Classes have been cancelled Monday at St. John Vianney Catholic school and church, 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, in Wyoming due to flooding.

The maintenance supervisor says flooding has closed the building after an ice jam in the parking lot, led to flooding inside the church including in its concession stand.

The water then drained into the basement of the church, where the breaker system and transformer is stored.

Luckily there is only minimal damage, and the maintenance supervisor says the situation could have been much worse.

Larry Schafer, maintenance supervisor, says the next step is cleaning up the mess.

“Servpro is coming in and they will come in and clean up, and they’ll bring their equipment in to dry the areas out. we don’t have any sort of dehumidifying, we have to dehumidify where the breakers are and then the electricians will come in and verify that the breakers are dry and we can turn the power back on,” Schafer said.

Crews are expected to be out here for clean up later today. No word if school will be back open for classes Tuesday.