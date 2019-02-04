Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Kentucky bar accused of over-serving driver in fatal crash

Posted 4:31 AM, February 4, 2019, by

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky bar has been accused of over-serving the wrong-way driver who killed himself and five members of a vacationing Michigan family in a highway crash last month.

News outlets report that Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon was issued an order to show cause Thursday by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Alcoholic Beverage Control Office.

The bar is accused of serving 41-year-old Joey Bailey alcoholic drinks when he was already under the influence.

County Coroner Gary Ginn previously said Bailey’s blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, and he was at fault in the crash that also killed five members of the Abbas family, including three children.

A statement from the bar says its representatives will review the order.

The ABC Office scheduled a Feb. 19 pre-hearing conference.

