Kids re-imagine recycling at “Imagine Craft Mondays”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Once a month, on a Monday, mentor Kevin Capps and his group from MOKE, a foundation for those with disabilities, pay a visit to the Kent County Recycling and Education Center.

"I love it, it engages everybody. We come here to engage in the activities, do a craft. We always learn about the different kinds of recycling," says Capps.

Imagine Craft Mondays are open hours where adults and kids can come and learn about recycling in an active way with tours, games, and crafts.

Resource Recovery Specialist at the center, Lauren Westerman tells us, "A lot of kids know that they recycle. They are either familiar with it from home or school so they know they put it in the bin, but then here they get to see the whole process."

Actually seeing the process makes the impact of recycling real, and like trash, it's always changing.

Capp tells us his group always has a fun time, and frequently asks, "'what are we gonna do this time?’"

Different trash, different games, and different crafts weekly.

And Westerman says bring your kids and their view on recycling will be different too, "We want kids from a young age starting to think that they can re-imagine trash in new ways, they can have fun with it. Recycling is not boring and dirty, it’s a new way to think about your waste."