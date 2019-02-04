× New GVSU president to attend State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC – Grand Valley State University’s new president will be at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Dr. Philomena Mantella will be the guest of Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol. Dr. Mantella was named as Grand Valley’s next president on January 22. She will be Grand Valley’s fifth president and the first female president of the unversity.

“I’m excited to work with Dr. Mantella to build on all the amazing things being done at Grand Valley. I commend Grand Valley for already preparing students to enter the 21st century workforce and helping Michigan businesses have access to a pipeline of trained workers,” said Senator Peters in a press release.

“It is my great honor to attend the State of the Union Address as Senator Peters’ guest. I look forward to partnering with him to promote even more pathways to prosperity as Grand Valley continues to grow,” said Dr. Mantella, in the same press release.

Dr. Mantella will take over the president’s role at Grand Valley in July. She is replacing Thomas Haas who is retiring.