Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Northern MI man surfs Lake Superior during polar vortex

Posted 9:52 PM, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, February 4, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

MARQUETTE, Mich. — While many Michiganders spent their time during the polar vortex taking shelter from the cold, a northern Michigan man took to the Great Lakes on a surf board.

Surfer Dan is well-known in northern Michigan and is gaining popularity online after a series of photos were taken of him heading to the water with a frozen beard and trident in hand.

Devon Hains, a photographer and Northern Michigan University student, went to Marquette with Dan and Allen Finau for a photo shoot Sunday.

“The conditions from the Sunday shoot were just perfect,” Hains said. “We had beautiful sunlight, which can be a rare thing for the U.P. in the winter months.”

While the subjects of his photos took precautions against the cold like wearing wetsuits made for frigid conditions, Hains had to wear multiple layers and focus on keeping his camera dry.

Hains said he had to be careful with his breath, as the water vapor could freeze over the lens and make the photos blurry.

Despite difficult conditions, the group still had fun and produced stunning photos.

“We’re all friends, and I think that helps these sessions result in such great photos,” Hains said. “It’s pretty hilarious when Allen’s whole face has, he had to guess, about 30 lbs. of ice clinging to it.”

After the shoot, Surfer Dan says it takes “half a hot shower” to thaw out his beard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s