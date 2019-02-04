Police arrest 204 drunk drivers in Michigan over holidays

LANSING, Mich. – Police from around the state of Michigan arrested more than 200 people for drunk driving during the second have of December 2018.

The crackdown coincided with the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel season and ran from December 13 to December 31.

During the time period, police in Michigan made 8,674 traffic stops, arrested 204 drunk drivers, issued 883 speeding tickets and issued 84 child restraint citations.  Police also arrested 94 other felonies.

Michigan State Police in Marshall made one traffic stop for a suspected drunk driver and found a suspect with a handgun and a bloody sweatshirt. That person ended up being arrested for a homicide in Battle Creek.  In Allegan County, deputies pursued a drunk driver the wrong-way on US-131.

