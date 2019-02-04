South Kent Jaycees mold leaders through community service & involvement

Posted 12:02 PM, February 4, 2019, by

Whether Michigan families are at an Easter egg hunt, a parade, or even a happy hour or coffee social, the name Jaycees may ring a bell. But what exactly are the Jaycees and what is their mission in the area?

On this Motivational Monday, travel with us on The Rapids to head to the South Kent Jaycees to see the impact they have on the West Michigan community.

Jaycees' mission is to Provide young people the opportunity to develop personal and leadership skills through local community service and organizational involvement while expanding the Junior Chamber movement.

To learn more about the South Kent Jaycees, find them on Facebook.

Or to become a member, head to jcimi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s