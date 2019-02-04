South Kent Jaycees mold leaders through community service & involvement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether Michigan families are at an Easter egg hunt, a parade, or even a happy hour or coffee social, the name Jaycees may ring a bell. But what exactly are the Jaycees and what is their mission in the area?

On this Motivational Monday, travel with us on The Rapids to head to the South Kent Jaycees to see the impact they have on the West Michigan community.

Jaycees' mission is to Provide young people the opportunity to develop personal and leadership skills through local community service and organizational involvement while expanding the Junior Chamber movement.



To learn more about the South Kent Jaycees, find them on Facebook.

Or to become a member, head to jcimi.org.