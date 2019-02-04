Tim Swore leaving NorthPointe Christian for coaching job in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After 11 seasons as head coach, Tim Swore is leaving NorthPointe Christian.

The only varsity head football coach the school has ever had will be taking a job as head football coach and physical education teacher at Faith Christian Academy in Orlando, Florida.

"It's especially difficult with the group of seniors, they are kids that, a lot of them have been forced to play football as freshman, I've seen them grow" Swore said. "You build a bond that is just not like any other so for me to have to look them in the eye and say hey I'm not going to be with you here soon, very very difficult thing. I know they are going to be alright, I know they are going to do great things and they will find the right person and that program will go on and be strong."

Swore started the program at NPC back in 2008, had a record of 71-41, won 2 OK Silver Titles (2013, 2015), 2 District Championships (2014, 2015) and 2 Regional Championships (2014, 2015).