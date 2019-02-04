Total Health Chiropractic celebrates 15 years of healing chronic pain

Posted 11:11 AM, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, February 4, 2019

For 15 years, success stories of relieving chronic neck and back pain have been flowing from Total Health Chiropractic thanks to Dr. Miller and his staff.

Watch the video above to hear just a handful of testimonials from the people Dr. Miller has helped over the years.

Want to learn how to alleviate chronic neck and back pain? There will be a chronic neck and pack pain seminar on Tuesday, February 19 at 6 p.m. There are only 20 seats available, so reserve seats at thchiro.com or by calling (616)-828-0861.

As part of their 15th anniversary, Total Health has a special deal for new patients. New-comers can get a consultation and examination for $15, saving $225 on the original price. Call Total Health Chiropractic to take advantage of this special.

