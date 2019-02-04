Valentine’s Day dinner planned for widows and widowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A special night is planned for widows and widowers just ahead of Valentine's Day. The organization I Understand and Amore Trattoria Italiana have teamed up with local restaurants to help people going through hardships.

It's scheduled February 12 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. While many of the partnering establishments are sold out, the Downtown Market still has openings.

If you know someone who might benefit from this, click here to nominate them.

To learn more information about I Understand, click here.