William Shatner, Bill Maher coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Tickets go on sale this week for two very different shows at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. for William Shatner, Live on Stage for Conversation and Q&A on April 5 and for comedian and commentator Bill Maher on June 23. Tickets are available at the DeVos Performance Hall box office or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Shatner’s show will include a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. He will share stories from his time of playing the original Captain Kirk on Star Trek.

Maher is an Emmy-award winning producer who hosts Real Time on HBO and produced the 8th highest grossing documentary ever, Religuous.