William Shatner, Bill Maher coming to Grand Rapids

Posted 11:29 AM, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, February 4, 2019

From DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Tickets go on sale this week for two very different shows at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. for William Shatner, Live on Stage for Conversation and Q&A on April 5 and for comedian and commentator Bill Maher on June 23.  Tickets are available at the DeVos Performance Hall box office or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 23: Television host and comedian Bill Maher performs at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort on March 23, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

Shatner’s show will include a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.  He will share stories from his time of playing the original Captain Kirk on Star Trek.

Maher is an Emmy-award winning producer who hosts Real Time on HBO and produced the 8th highest grossing documentary ever, Religuous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s