Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday night for possible freezing rain

Posted 3:58 PM, February 4, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for most of West Michigan for Tuesday night for a possible ice storm.

The advisory goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and runs until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday for all of West Michigan. Freezing rain is likely in all areas, with the heaviest possible along and south of I-96. Snow and sleet accumulation is likely north of I-96.

Localized power outages and tree damage is possible from the ice. Travel could become difficult, especially for the Wednesday morning commute.

We’ll have more details on FOX 17 News throughout the evening and on Tuesday. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for live radar maps and the FOX 17 News App for closings and delays and traffic conditions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s