Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday night for possible freezing rain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for most of West Michigan for Tuesday night for a possible ice storm.

The advisory goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and runs until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday for all of West Michigan. Freezing rain is likely in all areas, with the heaviest possible along and south of I-96. Snow and sleet accumulation is likely north of I-96.

Localized power outages and tree damage is possible from the ice. Travel could become difficult, especially for the Wednesday morning commute.

