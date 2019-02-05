Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ to end next year after 11 seasons

Writer/producer Steven Levitan accepts the award for Best Comedy Series for 'Modern Family' onstage during the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — ABC’s “Modern Family,” the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.”

The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.

It’s currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

