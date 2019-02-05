Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Campus truck driver charged in MSU student’s death

Posted 1:32 PM, February 5, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University employee has been charged in the death of a student who was struck while riding a moped on campus.

Records show Adam Young is charged with a misdemeanor: a moving violation causing death. Police say the 22-year-old was driving a salt truck when 21-year-old Tiana Seville was hit on Jan. 15.

Young appeared in court Tuesday. Defense attorney Andrew Abood says he’s awaiting the police report. He says, “A loss of life while operating a motor vehicle has a tremendous impact on everybody.”

Seville, a Grand Ledge resident, was a cheerleader at Grand Valley State University before transferring to Michigan State in 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s