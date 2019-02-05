Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weeks of hard work and rehearsals are about to pay off. East Grand Rapids High School presents "Almost, Maine", which will be performed this weekend at EGRHS Performing Arts Center.

"Almost, Maine" is a play comprised of nine short stories of residents living in the town of Almost, Maine. One cold winter night, Almost's residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways, all at once.

Show times are February 7 & 8 at 7 p.m., and February 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit egrhsdrama.org.