Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Hearing starts to see if ex-MSU president will face trial

Posted 2:53 PM, February 5, 2019, by

Lou Anna K. Simon - prelim

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A hearing has begun to determine if a former Michigan State University president will face trial in a case related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

A judge listened to one witness Tuesday, a woman who was molested by the sports doctor. The hearing will resume in Eaton County, Michigan, on April 8.

Lou Anna Simon is accused of lying during an interview last May when investigators were trying to determine how Nassar got away with sexual assault for so long. Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

Authorities say Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a woman at a campus clinic. But Simon told police that she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for possessing child pornography and sexual assault.

FOX 17 was in court Tuesday and we’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s