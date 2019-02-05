× Hearing starts to see if ex-MSU president will face trial

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A hearing has begun to determine if a former Michigan State University president will face trial in a case related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

A judge listened to one witness Tuesday, a woman who was molested by the sports doctor. The hearing will resume in Eaton County, Michigan, on April 8.

Lou Anna Simon is accused of lying during an interview last May when investigators were trying to determine how Nassar got away with sexual assault for so long. Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

Authorities say Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a woman at a campus clinic. But Simon told police that she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for possessing child pornography and sexual assault.

