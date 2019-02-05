How food dyes affect kids; which foods have the most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Research shows millions of Americans deal with food allergies and food sensitivities every day and more recently, food dye concerns have become a part of the discussion.

Many of us are becoming more aware of exactly what is in our food breaking down every single ingredient including food dyes.

Turns out, there are more than a half-dozen synthetic food dyes being used in our foods and are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that a local allergist and nutritionist wants parents to be aware of.

"It probably won’t be a life-threatening reaction so if there’s a little in say a medication or small amount of food a patient can generally tolerate that and do okay they just might not want to eat the big gulp that has tons and tons of it in there," said Ted Kelbel, Chief Pediatric Allergist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The FDA does regulate how food dyes are used with and is required to list every ingredient on each nutrition label.

Food dyes are seen as a food intolerance not an allergy leading to symptoms such as an upset stomach and headache. They are generally used in high processed and extremely sugary foods which you should be avoiding anyways. "There’s a lot of conservancy out there and the bottom line is the research is inadequate we just don’t have any conclusions to draw from it now the FDA as really studied the research for safety and will continue to study it and evolve their research but as of now they are generally recognized as safe," said Mary Cummings, a registered dietitian who works for Grand Valley State University's campus dining. Food dye intolerance is something that affects some kids but not all. Parents are encouraged to try and figure out what foods bother your kids by keeping a journal and tracking what foods give them different symptons.

Health experts also recommend a well-balanced diet with all the major food groups