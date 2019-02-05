How food dyes affect kids; which foods have the most

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Research shows millions of Americans deal with food allergies and food sensitivities every day and more recently, food dye concerns have become a part of the discussion.
Food dyes are seen as a food intolerance not an allergy leading to symptoms such as an upset stomach and headache. They are generally used in high processed and extremely sugary foods which you should be avoiding anyways.
"There’s a lot of conservancy out there and the bottom line is the research is inadequate we just don’t have any conclusions to draw from it now the FDA as really studied the research for safety and will continue to study it and evolve their research but as of now they are generally recognized as safe," said Mary Cummings, a registered dietitian who works for Grand Valley State University's campus dining.
Food dye intolerance is something that affects some kids but not all.
Parents are encouraged to try and figure out what foods bother your kids by keeping a journal and tracking what foods give them different symptons.