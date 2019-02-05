Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

How to get free Nutella bites for World Nutella Day

Posted 6:33 AM, February 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  If you didn't know, Tuesday February 5 is World Nutella Day and there is a business in West Michigan that is inviting you out to celebrate.

Herb & Fire Pizzeria is offering a free order of its Nutella bites Tuesday as long as you purchase one of its pizzas.

The bites are warm pastries filled with Nutella mousse and topped with powdered sugar.

All you have to do is be signed up for their email promotions and show your email to get the offer.

There are two locations in West Michigan.

3180 44th St SW, Grandville MI 494182121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525

