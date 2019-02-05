How to get free Nutella bites for World Nutella Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you didn't know, Tuesday February 5 is World Nutella Day and there is a business in West Michigan that is inviting you out to celebrate.

Herb & Fire Pizzeria is offering a free order of its Nutella bites Tuesday as long as you purchase one of its pizzas.

The bites are warm pastries filled with Nutella mousse and topped with powdered sugar.

All you have to do is be signed up for their email promotions and show your email to get the offer.

There are two locations in West Michigan.

3180 44th St SW, Grandville MI 49418 & 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525