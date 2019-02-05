Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Man arraigned in shooting of mid-Michigan police officer

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arraigned in the shooting of a mid-Michigan police officer.

Joshua Rosebush appeared via video Tuesday in Saginaw County District Court on assault with intent to murder, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, vehicle theft, using a firearm during a felony and other charges.

Saginaw Township officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face and shoulder on Jan. 22 as he approached a stolen pickup he stopped in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Rosebush later was arrested after being wounded in a shootout with other officers. None of those officers were wounded.

Rosebush’s next court date is Feb. 14.

