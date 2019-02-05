Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Man sentenced for trying to take child porn across US/Canada border

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and trying to take it across the border into Canada.

Jason Harry Bishop was sentenced Tuesday for transporting child pornography from Sault St. Marie, Michigan to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, in January 2017.

Investigators say that Bishop was crossing the border on January 27, 2017 when Canadian Border Patrol became suspicious of Bishop and required he undergo a secondary inspection. During that inspection, they found several photos of child pornography. Canadian investigators forwarded Bishop’s electronic devices to U.S. Homeland Security, which found more images and two images that Bishop had taken of himself. Those photos are below:

Investigators found that Bishop had a criminal record of having solicited underage persons for sex on at least three prior occasions.

 

