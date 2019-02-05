Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. President Trump is expected to hold his State of the Union Address tonight.

The president is sure to touch on the contentious issue of border security, immigration and the strength of the U.S. economy.

Former Georgia candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, will give the democratic response.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 this evening, and can be watched on Fox 17.

2. Hopcat's success continues to expand across Michigan, but one of their out-of-state locations has closed.

The company says its Chicago location closed on Sunday after opening just a little over two years ago int he Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Barfly Ventures, which owns Hopcat, says they are disappointed, but it was not a good location and a number of other restaurants in the area have closed recently.

They say they're focusing on their 16 other locations, and their plan to open their newest location in Holland in April.

3. Trekies can beam themselves to DeVos Performance Hall for a special screening of a classic Star Trek film with Captain Kirk himself.

On April 5, William Shatner will be in Grand Rapids to host a Q & A after watching "The Wrath of Khan."

He'll be sharing stories from his time in the Captain's chair, starting one of science fiction's biggest franchises.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. including ones with back stage access.

4. Today is National Nutella Day!

Millions around the globe will indulge in the chocolaty hazelnut spread, which has roots dating back to the 1800's.

The spread can be enjoyed with fruits, bread or even on its own. So grab a spoon and dig in!

5. From sweet to sweet and sour with your free egg roll. Panda Express is celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year with free food.

The fast food chain is handing out red envelopes today to usher in the Year of the Pig. Customers can get a free chicken egg roll and a Doctor Pepper.

Red envelopes containing money are traditionally handed out during the Lunar New Year. The gift symbolizes good luck and prosperity in East Asian cultures.

Here in West Michigan, Panda Express can be found in Comstock Park and Grandville.