Police search for missing man from Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Kirk Janson was last seen leaving his residence in the 900 block of Grant Street Monday at about 3:00 p.m. His family tells police that he suffers from a severe bi-polar disorder and they think he may be “having an episode.” He had left the house to “take a short drive” but did not return.

Janson was last known to be driving his dark green 2000 Subaru Legacy, with Michigan license BND667. The vehicle was spotted about 5:00 p.m. Monday heading east on I-94. Family told police that they don’t know why he’d be going that direction.

Janson is described as being about 5’7″ tall, 150 lbs., with a short grey beard and hair. He is “hunched” over and has a right prosthetic leg. He was last known to be wearing brown pants and a brown leather jacket.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.