Reward increased for information on Lake Co. firebombing

IDLEWILD, Mich. — Investigators have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a firebombing of a Lake County home.

Authorities say on April 27, 2017, a suspect or suspects tossed a Molotov cocktail through a bedroom window of a home in the 7600 block of Broadway Street in Lake County.

The explosive just missed a 5-year-old girl sleeping in her bed. Everyone escaped from the home without injury, but the home was a total loss.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have increased its reward from $5,000 to $10,000, and the Detroit Crime Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact ATF at 888-283-8477 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 231-745-2711.