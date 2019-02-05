The First Tee teaches young people life and leadership skills, in addition to golf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why don't more kids play golf? That's a question The First Tee strives to answer, bringing an affordable junior golf program to West Michigan to not only teach kids the art of golf, but life and leadership skills too.

The First Tee of West Michigan is an international youth development organization that introduces the game of golf to young people, but it became much more than a way to bring new players into the sport. Through this program, students gain confidence, improved grades, and awareness of the importance of healthy choices, all while learning the game of golf.

The First Tee of West Michigan will be featured at the West Michigan Golf Show, which takes place February 8-10 at DeVos Place. Stop by their booth for a chance to win prizes, and learn more about their organization.