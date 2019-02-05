Unique Valentine’s Day gifts for him, her or yourself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It comes on the same date every single year, February 14; yet we find ourselves scrambling to get that perfect Valentine's Day gift.

For some, tradition includes a nice card, some chocolates and maybe even flowers. But, for those of you who want to step up your game, the following products are definitely going to get some great reactions from your loved ones. And, who says you can't just go ahead and treat yourself to something nice?

Take a look, you'll see what I mean.

1. Mavi Bandz : Hair constantly falling in your face? Have a workout buddy that struggles with this problem? How about a busy nurse or mom in your life that needs an easy solution to keep her hair our of her face with the ability to look stylish? I love Mavi Bandz! They come in all types of style and themes on the outside, with a no slip soft, velvet-like material on the inside. Not to mention, they are adjustable but still won't give you a headache. Right now, if you go to their website and type in the code CUPID at checkout, you'll get 30 percent off your entire order! Be sure to check them out on Facebook.

2. PalmPact : The first ever cosmetic compact that sticks right to the back of your phone! Not to mention, it holds up to two credit cards. The rose or black colored case comes pre-filled with natural nude or rich nude based colors. Each PalmPact holds four lip colors, rose oil conditioning balm gloss, one touch up concealer, one lip brush and a mirror. All products are cruelty free. Genius product!

3.) Fillerina : This is one of those products that falls under the category, "Do something fabulous for yourself!" Been feeling a little down due to fine lines and wrinkles? What if you could get rid of them in just 14 days? Fillerina is not injections, but rather, fillers. As your skin ages, your Hylauronic Acid declines, causing those dreaded imperfections. While Fillerina has various products for varying levels of what you'd like to correct, our Fillerina Dermo Replenishing kit came with a 2 millilitre bottle of replenishing gel preparation, a 2 millilitre bottle of nourishing film along with two applicators. Note: these ARE NOT needles, but have a very fine point to get right into the smallest of wrinkles.

4.) Lovepray jewelry : Specializing in yoga inspired jewelry, they have their own unique designs of necklaces, bracelets, anklets, chokers, earrings and headbands. The materials promote a healthy lifestyle while still looking stylish. These are all made and designed in San Diego. FOX 17 Morning Mix showcased Lovepray's the essential oil diffuser bracelets, made with genuine gemstones and lava rock, which are absolutely stunning! Use the code SELFLOVE for 20 percent off your order for a limited time.

5.) BOMA JEWELRY : This jewelry is fabulous for the big and little ladies in your life. All of the necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets are made with .925 sterling silver or gold vermeil, or sterling silver that is gold-plated. BOMA is handcrafted by workers who get competitive wages and wellness programs. This company gives back to what's known as the Boma Girl Fund. This puts money towards social and community-based programs for their workers and their families. Some of the annual traditions include Reading Awareness and Booking Giving Day along with Kids & Family Day along with education scholarships.

6.) Art 4 All by Abby Paffrath : All I can say is, I am blown away by the talents of Abby Paffrath! Who says art has to hang on your wall? With Abby, your body is the canvas to wear her creations. With a strong western United State mountain heritage, she's been able to take her love of the great outdoors, blending it with batik, or a wax resist dye technique to create masterpieces that then translate onto hats, shirts, accessories, water bottles and pins, just to name a few. We just love the artist series trucker style hats she sent our way along with vibrant beanies. Wear one of her items around West Michigan and people will definitely stop to ask, "Where did you buy that?" Make sure to follow her creations on Facebook.

7.) Bodomint bags : Are you expecting a little one? Know someone who is? A very sweet, thoughtful and needed Valentine's Day gift would be a diaper bag from Bodomint. One thing that makes this bag even better, in my eyes, is not only was it designed by a mom but one who has a background in accessory design. Rebecca Waldron lived in Hawaii and enjoyed exploring the beauty with her son. She quickly realized that there wasn't a bag out there that was multi functional and looked great. Therefore, her Bodomint bag was born after some hard work. These bags are extremely gender neutral! It features a diaper changing pad, six interior pockets, five exterior pockets, hidden magnetic closures, zip top closure, water-resistant cotton canvas exterior, faux leather along with nylon lining.

8.) Volt Resistance Heat apparel and more : After air that would cause frostbite in less than 15 minutes for West Michigan in the last week of January 2018, many of us would love more than anything to receive a pair of Volt heated gloves! But, their products go way beyond gloves, offering heated slippers, clothing and more. Choose from a line of items good for men and women using their Zero Layer heat system. The gloves we were sent came with two batteries and a battery charger. After charging them for a few hours, our fingers could then stay toasty warm for hours. These gloves were made for Michiganders!