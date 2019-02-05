HOLLAND, Mich -- Natalie Dunn scored 18 points as West Ottawa beat previously unbeaten Grand Haven 41-39 Tuesday night.
West Ottawa hands Grand Haven its first loss
-
Rockford girls pick up conference win over West Ottawa
-
Ottawa County activates emergency operations center ahead of frigid temps
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Saturday morning
-
Ravenna man dies when Jeep rolls over on US-31
-
-
Roads slicken in West Michigan, several traffic crashes result
-
Grand Haven firefighters respond to fire report, find steam instead
-
Three babies dead with signs of “shaken baby syndrome” in West Michigan
-
Warming centers in Ottawa County
-
Godwin Heights wins thriller over West Ottawa
-
-
Driver pinned in vehicle after crash in Ottawa Co.
-
Trail connection between Kent, Ottawa counties moves closer to reality
-
Man critically injured after US 31 crash in Grand Haven Twp.