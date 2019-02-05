Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

West Ottawa hands Grand Haven its first loss

Posted 11:56 PM, February 5, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- Natalie Dunn scored 18 points as West Ottawa beat previously unbeaten Grand Haven 41-39 Tuesday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s