Dashcam video captures transformers blowing in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Freezing rain overnight across West Michigan led to several power outages and downed power lines.

Dashcam video from a Grand Haven police officer’s cruiser shows several transformers blowing in the area of US-31 and Taylor.

According to the Great Lakes Energy outage map, only a handful of customers remain without power.

However, there are still 5,483 Consumer’s Energy without power throughout Ottawa County.

