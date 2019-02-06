Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday

Dashcam video captures transformers blowing in Grand Haven

Posted 8:22 AM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, February 6, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Freezing rain overnight across West Michigan led to several power outages and downed power lines.

Dashcam video from a Grand Haven police officer’s cruiser shows several transformers blowing in the area of US-31 and Taylor.

According to the Great Lakes Energy outage map, only a handful of customers remain without power.

However, there are still 5,483 Consumer’s Energy without power throughout Ottawa County.

Watch the video below:

 

