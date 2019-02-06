Davenport uses hot start to sign 43 recruits in Class of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- As a new football program, Davenport has struggled to get their name out there in recruiting. However, after the 6-0 start to the 2018 season, head coach Sparky McEwen and the Panthers have found momentum on the recruiting trail.

"It's made a tremendous difference," McEwen said, "there was a time last year when we started recruiting where a lot of kids weren't familiar with who DU was on the football field. Now, with the success we had last year getting off to the hot start, teams are more familiar with us, who we are as a staff and with the university."

The Panthers have signed several players from West Michigan, including Grand Rapids Christian wide receiver, James Patrick.

"It's been like a dream," Patrick said on signing day, "every year, in middle school and high school you watch everyone sign and you can't wait for that day to come for you. The day is finally here for me so it's been a dream for the most part," he added.

Of the Panthers 43 signees, 28 are from the state of Michigan.