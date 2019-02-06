Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Thursday

Death certificate: Retired pastor’s gunshot wound self-inflicted

Posted 8:25 PM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, February 6, 2019

Dale Cross Sr.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have ruled the death of a retired Kent County pastor a suicide.

Dale Cross Sr., 66, was found with a gunshot wound to the head next to an SUV in the 1400 block of 68th Street, east of Burlingame Avenue.

His death certificate says he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have been investigating the incident for months and have conducted interviews with multiple people who were in the area on the day of his death. Investigators determined that the timelines of events leading up to his death don’t allow an opportunity for someone else to be involved.

Family members were skeptical about Cross committing suicide, citing religious beliefs and an insurance policy he carried.

At the family’s request, the Kent County Medical Examiner’s findings were reviewed by a second medical examiner, who concurred with the conclusion.

Investigators initially also had questions about the wound because its entry point was on Cross’ left side, and he is known to be right-handed and to carry his handgun on his right side, according to a search warrant affidavit.

