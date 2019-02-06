Dr. Bitner whips up a heart-healthy dessert for Valentine’s Day

February is both Heart Health Month and Valentine’s Day, and what a great occasion for a heart healthy dessert!
Dr. Diana Bitner joins us in the kitchen to teach us how to make a heart-healthy dessert that combines dairy creaminess, dark chocolate, and berries.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup Low Fat Ricotta Cheese: total fat 2.5 gm, Milk sugar: 3 gm, Protein 6 gm: 60 calories
- 1/4 cup whipped low fat cream cheese: fat 20 gm, sugar 4 gm, protein 4 gm: 200 calories
- 2 teaspoon sugar: 6 gm sugar: 32 calories
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup raspberries: 120 calories
- 1 cup blackberries: 120 calories
- Dark chocolate chips (32): fat 12 gm, sugar 12 gm, protein 2 gm: 160 calories
Directions:
First wash berries and sprinkle with teaspoon of sugar and gently stir. Whip together the ricotta and cream cheese with 1 tsp sugar and vanilla. Plate 1 dollop per plate, and arrange berries. Top each serving with 1/2 the melted chocolate
Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.
