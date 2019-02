Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. – A Bay County educator known for his dedication to help every student learn and to believe in themselves and set high goals and reach them has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Aaron Smith, is a math teacher at Bay City Western High School, which is part of the Bay City Public Schools.

