Ferris State football reloads, signs 33 in Class of 2019

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- After an appearance in the National Championship game, Ferris State has another loaded recruiting class. On Wednesday, head coach Tony Annese announced the signing of 33 players, including 27 from the state of Michigan.

"Very excited about where we've been and I keep saying the best is yet to come," Annese said, "that was kind of our recruiting motto is 'the best is yet to come.'"

The Bulldogs received commitments from several hidden gems in our area including Zeeland East quarteback Gabe Taylor, who racked up 32 total touchdowns his senior season.

"Definitely their program," Taylor said on why he chose Ferris, "their style and system is a lot like Zeeland East, we get a lot of plays from them so it'll be an easy transition for me."

Taylor also says the chemistry is high among all 33 signees.

"We have a group chat with all of the commits and we're so excited to get working because we feel like our class could be big," he added.