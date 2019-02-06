Finding Katlyn her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- FOX 17 is proud to continue our Forever Home series, featuring children in Michigan's foster care system, find loving homes. Though our partnership with Orchard's Children's Services, we've helped place 95% of the kids who have been featured.

14-year-old Katlyn is incredibly smart, fun, creative, and is starting to figure out her own unique sense of style.

The pro’s at Douglas J Aveda Institute in Grand Rapids gave her a little pampering and the chance to learn some hair and makeup techniques.

Katyln has an infectious smile and is excelling in her 8th grade math and science classes.

She also loves art, writing, and music.

She said, “I have the dream else of becoming a singer like everybody else.”

Katlyn has the talent to back it up. She plays multiple instruments and is an all-range singer in her choir.

“I can play the violin, guitar, drums, flute, “she said, “I don’t really like the flute anymore, I used to like it when I was younger, the trumpet, and a little of the clarinet.”

Katlyn is also an accomplished athlete.

She said, “I like playing football and me and my team just won second place in the state tournament for volleyball.”

Katlyn has big dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter when she grows up and is also working on writing a book.

She told FOX 17 she would love to find a family with pets, and siblings, but most importantly parents to encourage her.

She said, “Someone of like, supportive and could help support my dreams.”

If you would like to learn more about Katyln, her story, and the adoption or foster process, call her agency Orchard Children's Service at 1-855-694-7301.