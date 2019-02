Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid the area where crews work to put out a house fire.

It started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home located at the intersection of 6 Mile and Division Ave in Comstock Park.

Crews believe the cause may be electrical, but the scene is still under investigation.

We are told no one was injured in the fire.