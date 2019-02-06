× Former Georgetown Little League Board member charged with embezzlement

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former Georgetown Little League Board member has been arrested and charged with embezzling over $20,000 from the youth organization.

Victoria Hillard was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of Embezzlement of between $20,000 and $50,000. The felony is punishable of up to ten years in prison and/or three times the amount embezzled.

The Georgetown Little League Board issued a statement that they are working on steps moving forward. The Board says that they established a sub-committee months ago to oversee the restitution of the funds embezzled and to work with the Ottawa County Sheriff and Ottawa County Prosecutor on the issue. They are also working to “strengthen internal controls so that all measures are taken to hopefully prevent a similar situation from happening again in the future.”

The Board says they may also file a civil lawsuit to recover the stolen funds. More from the statement: