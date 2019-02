Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPKINS, Mich -- After falling behind 45-41 in the fourth quarter, Godwin Heights went on a 16-2 run on its way to a 68-63 win over Hopkins Tuesday.

De'Amontae Clark hit 6 threes and led all scorers with 30 points.

The Wolverines (7-0, 10-5) have now won 48 consecutive OK Silver contests.