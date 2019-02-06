× Grand Rapids Police photo chosen in DOJ contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The U.S. Department of Justice is recognizing a Grand Rapids Police officer for demonstrating “exceptional community policing.”

The city says that a photo of Sgt. Jim Wojczynski shoveling snow for a woman in northeast Grand Rapids in February 2018 is one of 12 photos selected by the DOJ in their Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) 5th Annual Community Policing in Action photo contest.

FOX 17 shared the story of the photo on February 8, 2018.

The photo is being featured on the COPS website, the COPS Facebook and Twitter headers and in the COPS e-newsletter. 150 entries were sent in nationwide.