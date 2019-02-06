Ice knocks out power and knocks tree through a truck’s windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A lot of ice causing a lot of problems for people in West Michigan. Consumers Energy has been hard at work since early Wednesday morning trying to restore power to thousands of customers. The hardest hit area is Kent County with more than 30,000 customers without power.

“The challenge is we’ve got a lot of small outages because they’re affecting they’re affecting service lines to homes,” says Roger Morgenstern, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

But it's not just power lines being taken down by the ice. One Grand Rapids family woke up to find a tree sticking through the windshield of their truck.

I was sleeping and I heard it fall and I woke up my mom, it was like really loud. says Katelin Powers.

Kateline Powers says her dad is lucky to be alive because he was just minutes away from getting inside the truck.

Consumers Energy says the expect to have all power restored in Kent County and surrounding areas by 11:30 PM Thursday night.