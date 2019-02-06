× Ice storm knocks out power to 18,000+ Consumers Energy customers

WEST MICHIGAN — Many people across West Michigan who rely on Consumers Energy for power are waking up in the dark Wednesday and it’s likely due to the ice storm that is set to make the morning commute slick.

As of 3:00 a.m., here is a look at current outages, according to the Consumer’s Energy customers.

Ionia County – 1,541 Consumer’s Energy customers without power

Kent County – 9,559 Consumer’s Energy customers without power

Montcalm County – 92 Consumer’s Energy customers without power

Muskegon County 2,218 Consumer’s Energy customers without power

Oceana – 18 Consumer’s Energy customers without power

Ottawa County – 4,383 Consumer’s Energy customers without power