Lakers acquire Reggie Bullock from the Pistons

(AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons for rookie guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

Bullock is a sixth-year pro who began his career across town with the Clippers. He is averaging 12.1 points per game and hitting 38.8 percent of his 3-point attempts this season for the Pistons.

His outside shooting will fill a major need for the struggling Lakers, who are the NBA’s second-worst 3-point shooting team at 33.4 percent.

Bullock also is a close friend of Lakers swingman Brandon Ingram. They are both from tiny Kinston, North Carolina.

Mykhailiuk was a second-round pick by the Lakers out of Kansas. The Ukrainian shooter averaged 3.2 points in 39 games.