Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Thursday

Lakers acquire Reggie Bullock from the Pistons

Posted 2:54 PM, February 6, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Reggie Bullock #25 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on January 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons for rookie guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

Bullock is a sixth-year pro who began his career across town with the Clippers. He is averaging 12.1 points per game and hitting 38.8 percent of his 3-point attempts this season for the Pistons.

His outside shooting will fill a major need for the struggling Lakers, who are the NBA’s second-worst 3-point shooting team at 33.4 percent.

Bullock also is a close friend of Lakers swingman Brandon Ingram. They are both from tiny Kinston, North Carolina.

Mykhailiuk was a second-round pick by the Lakers out of Kansas. The Ukrainian shooter averaged 3.2 points in 39 games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s