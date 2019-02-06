Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Versiti Blood of Michigan, formerly Michigan Blood, is still in urgent need of donations after last week's snowstorm and subzero temperatures.

The organizations says they've seen a dramatic decrease in t he state's blood supply, adding that it's now at a "critically low level"

Versiti supplies blood to nearly 70 hospitals in the state and needs donations from more than 550 people just to meet daily needs.

All blood types are needed, especially O-negative blood, the universal donor. People are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.

2. The Grand Rapids Fire Department is hoping to recruit a dozen new firefighters with an event this week to get the word out.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters will be at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center on South Division. They'll be there to answer any questions, and help people submit applications online.

The application period runs though February 11.

3. A World War II veteran in West Michigan is celebrating his centennial, and he's getting ready for a party with friends and family this weekend.

Ben Ypma is originally from Minnesota and grew up through the infamous Great Depression. He served in World War II as a military policeman and survived the deadly Dengue Fever in Australia.

He came home from war in 1946 and tied to the knot with his first wife and settled down in Grand Haven.

Ypma says he's lived a full life, helping the people of West Michigan and spreading the gospel around the world.

4. If you're in Muskegon, head to the TCBY on Henry Street for a free frozen yogurt. All you have to do is simply walk in and enjoy the first six ounces for free.

You can choose from both soft serve and hand scooped flavors with various toppings.

The offer is good all day during operating hours with one offer per person. Just pay the difference if you go over six ounces.

5. If that single pint of low-calorie ice cream is something you can't resist finishing all at once, Halo Top is here for you again.

The brand's newest treat are Ice Cream Pops with just 50 to 60 calories per serving.

Four new flavors of Halo Top Pops are now available on the ice cream maker's website: mint chip, peanut butter swirl, chocolate chip cookie dough and strawberry cheesecake.