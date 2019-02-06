× Pistons send Stanley Johnson to Bucks for Thon Maker

DETROIT — A person familiar with the situation says the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade center Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for forward Stanley Johnson.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been publicly announced. Johnson and Maker are both recent lottery picks who have struggled to make a consistent impact. Now, they’ll both have a change of scenery.

The Pistons took Johnson with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft. He’s averaged 7.5 points a game this season, playing mostly in a backup role, but he’s just a 29-percent shooter from 3-point range for his career.

The 7-foot-1 Maker was the 10th pick in 2016. He started 34 games as a rookie in 2016-17 but has mostly come off the bench since then.