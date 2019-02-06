Police looking for suspect who exposed himself at woman at gas station

HARTFORD, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a Hartford gas station Wednesday morning.

Police that at about 8:30 a.m. the suspect drove up to a woman walking out of the Hartford Shell Mart. He tried to talk to the woman from the car, but she told police she couldn’t hear him. When she went closer to the car to try and listen, she says he was exposing himself and appeared to be masturbating.

The woman then yelled at him and tried to get to her phone. The man sped off onto westbound I-94.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s with short hair. He was driving a blue either Hyundai or Honda with an Ohio license plate that partially read “CCL”.

Anyone with information should call Hartford Police at 269-621-3225.