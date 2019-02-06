Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Portland families evacuated as ice jam causes Grand River flooding

Posted 4:17 AM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23AM, February 6, 2019
Breaking Now

PORTLAND, Mich. — About 50 residents in Portland have been evacuated from their home as the Grand River is flooding over its banks.

The City Manager S. Tutt Gorman says flooding started just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials have been working to evacuate affected areas and supply temporary shelters for the approximately 50 people who were displaced.

County officials warn flood waters can rise very quickly and residents who live along the river are being encouraged to evacuate their homes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s