Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday

Prepare for golf season with quality gear at the West Michigan Golf Show

Posted 10:31 AM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, February 6, 2019

Before dusting off the old golf clubs or digging out last year's gear, the perfect opportunity to get all brand new items at bargain prices at the West Michigan Golf Show this weekend.

DeVos Place will be filled with dozens West Michigan's top equipment dealers, courses and resorts, you can plan your entire summer of golf, and even opportunities to tee off for the first time of the season.

The West Michigan Golf Show will take place February 8-10.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $12 at the door. Children 14 and under can get in for free.

For more information on vendors and the event schedule, visit westmichigangolfshow.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s