Prepare for golf season with quality gear at the West Michigan Golf Show

Before dusting off the old golf clubs or digging out last year's gear, the perfect opportunity to get all brand new items at bargain prices at the West Michigan Golf Show this weekend.

DeVos Place will be filled with dozens West Michigan's top equipment dealers, courses and resorts, you can plan your entire summer of golf, and even opportunities to tee off for the first time of the season.

The West Michigan Golf Show will take place February 8-10.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $12 at the door. Children 14 and under can get in for free.

For more information on vendors and the event schedule, visit westmichigangolfshow.com.