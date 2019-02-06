Relationship Gains: In your personal life & career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet your neighbors at 'Relationship Gains'...another Battle of the Gains networking event for up-and-coming professionals. Learn how to make 'relationship gains' so you can have strong & healthy relationships that last (in your personal life & in your career). Whether you’re a seasoned or aspiring professional, discover how to make relationship gains using the same process as some of Grand Rapids' most influential movers and shakers (listed below). Workshop books will be included for you to work through the actionable takeaways in this power-packed, 60-minute panel discussion hosted by Billy Gains.

Schedule -

5:30 - Doors open

6:00-6:30 - Check in and mingle with other guests over delicious appetizers and drinks

6:30-7:30 - Panel Discussion with Preson L. Sain (Grand City Sports), Ryan Schaub (Today We Bloom), Shelley Irwin (WGVU Radio), Ryan D. Kelley (Kelley Krew & City2Shore Real Estate) & Michelle L. Steffes (IPV Consulting)

7:30-8:00 - Q & A / Breakout discussions

8:00-9:00 - Optional mingling until doors close

Come with business cards, an empty stomach, and a readiness to learn how you can make “Relationship Gains” to make your relationships better!

For more information, click here.