Signing Day tradition continues at Celebration Cinema North

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Celebration Cinema North once again hosted the National Signing Day celebration on Wednesday afternoon. 33 players and 16 schools were represented on the afternoon with athletes signing to all different levels, including FBS, Division II, and Division III. Two local athletes, Jared Hoving of Forest Hills Central and Eric Wenzel of Kalamazoo United took part in the day and are both staying close to home for college.

"It's the attitude there," Hoving said after signing with Hope, "I like the campus, everyone is friendly, the culture of the football team is awesome and so are the coaches."

"The close to home part was big," Wenzel added after signing with Western Michigan as a preffered walk-on, "I wanted to be around my family and have them not travel far to games. With family and friends around I thought that was cool and I've grown up around western my whole life."