Trump speech viewed by 46.8 million viewers

President Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was seen by 46.8 million television viewers, an increase over his 2018 speech.

The Nielsen company said the speech, which was delayed by the government shutdown, topped last year’s audience of 45.6 million. His first such address before Congress in 2017 was seen by 47.7 million.

The Trump-friendly Fox News Channel dominated the coverage, with 11.1 million people watching the speech on that network. NBC was second with 7.1 million, CBS had 6.7 million, ABC had 5.9 million, MSNBC had 3.8 million and CNN had 3.4 million.

Nearly 4 million Fox viewers didn’t stick around for Stacey Abrams’ Democratic response, but the network’s audience was still larger than all others.

