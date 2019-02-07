× 1 arrested in connection to Three Rivers break-in

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A Three Rivers resident has been arrested for allegedly having a stolen firearm and narcotics.

Police say firearms were taken Tuesday during a break-in at a business in the 700 block of Balsam Drive.

On Wednesday, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle on Constantine Road, just south of Three Rivers. One of the people in the vehicle fled from the traffic stop and tried to throw a stolen firearm into a river.

The St. Joseph County Dive Rescue was called to the scene and located the discarded firearm in the river. Authorities continued to investigate, leading to executing a search warrant in the 300 block of E Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers.

During the search, authorities found illegal narcotics and other stolen items.

The suspect was arrested on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property and being a felon in possession of ammunition.