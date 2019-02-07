Cellist Andrei Ioniţă to perform with Grand Rapids Symphony this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Symphony is celebrating the Tchaikovsky Festival this weekend, with special guests artist and cellist Andrei Ioniţă.

Andrei Ioniţă is the winner of the Gold Medal at the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition, and will be the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s only major work for cello and orchestra at the concert. Listen to his performance above to get a sample of what will be played at the concert.

A Tchaikovsky Festival is happening Friday and Saturday night at 8 in DeVos Performance Hall.

There will be a pre-concert conversation, "Inside The Music," starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, and $5 for kids.

For tickets call (616)-454-9451 or visit grsymphony.org.